Jude Law becomes a father for the sixth time

Actor Jude Law has become a father for the sixth time.

The “Sherlock Holmes” actor confirmed that he and his wife Phillipa Coan have welcomed their first baby together. The baby is his sixth child, reports eonline.com.

In an interview with host Jimmy Fallon, the actor was asked what he’s been up to at home amid quarantine. Law said he’s been gardening. “Oh! And on top of that I had a baby. So there you go,” he shared.A

Advtg.

The 47-year-old actor said “it’s really wonderful” and shared that he and his wife felt “blessed” that they could just “nest” as a family. Though he noted that it was an “unusual” birth given the ongoing pandemic.

This is the first child for Coan.

The “Holiday” actor shares three kids — Rafferty Law, 23, Iris Law, 19, Rudy Law, 18 — with former wife Sadie Frost.

Advtg.

Law also has a daughter – Sophia Law, 10, with ex Samantha Burke and shares daughter Ada Law, 5, with ex Catherine Harding. –IANS/nn/ash