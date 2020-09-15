Home Hollywood News

Jude Law becomes a father for the sixth time

By Glamsham Editorial
Jude Law
Jude Law

Actor Jude Law has become a father for the sixth time.

The “Sherlock Holmes” actor confirmed that he and his wife Phillipa Coan have welcomed their first baby together. The baby is his sixth child, reports eonline.com.

In an interview with host Jimmy Fallon, the actor was asked what he’s been up to at home amid quarantine. Law said he’s been gardening. “Oh! And on top of that I had a baby. So there you go,” he shared.A

Advtg.

The 47-year-old actor said “it’s really wonderful” and shared that he and his wife felt “blessed” that they could just “nest” as a family. Though he noted that it was an “unusual” birth given the ongoing pandemic.

This is the first child for Coan.

The “Holiday” actor shares three kids — Rafferty Law, 23, Iris Law, 19, Rudy Law, 18 — with former wife Sadie Frost.

Advtg.

Law also has a daughter – Sophia Law, 10, with ex Samantha Burke and shares daughter Ada Law, 5, with ex Catherine Harding. –IANS/nn/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleBambai Main Ka Ba? Rap with an angst & reality check
Next articleMeiyang Chang to explore forgotten places of India

Related Articles

Latest News

Jude Law to play Captain Hook in 'Peter Pan'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Jude Law is in talks to play the classic villain Captain Hook in the upcoming live action film, "Peter Pan & Wendy".
Read more
News

Jude Law opens up on his weird habit

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Jude Law says he loves starving himself so that he can enjoy "excessive banquets" every now and again. In an interview with Vulture magazine, the actor revealed that he follows an intermittent fasting diet in which he only eats between noon...
Read more
News

Fantastic Beasts 3: Third chapter of the “Harry Potter” spinoff series is happening

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After delaying production on "Fantastic Beasts 3" for several months, the makers are officially moving forward with the third chapter of the "Harry Potter" spinoff series.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks