Jude Law to star in new 'Star Wars' web series in the works

Jude Law is going to star in a new ‘Star Wars’ series coming to Disney+. The announcement, ‘Variety’ reports, was made at the ‘Star Wars’ Celebration in Anaheim, California, on Thursday evening (U.S. Pacific Time). Exact details on who Law will be playing in the series remain under wraps.

The show was previously reported as being in the works as part of a larger ‘Star Wars’ story published by ‘Vanity Fair’ earlier this month.

The description ‘Vanity Fair’ gave was: “The show takes place during the post-‘Return of the Jedi’ reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as ‘The Mandalorian’, but its plot remains a secret. It’s created and executive produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ for Marvel. A casting notice has called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. Inside Lucasfilm, the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”

The formal announcement of the new show and Law’s role in it were one of several new ‘Star Wars’ announcements made during the kickoff of the ‘Star Wars’ Celebration.

Others include a premiere date and trailer for the ‘Rogue One’ prequel series ‘Andor’ starring Diego Luna. It was also announced that the show will begin filming a second batch of 12 episodes this November.

Another announcement was that both ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 will debut in 2023, with the new season of ‘The Mandalorian’ dropping in February. A teaser for the new season was shown in the room but has not been released online.