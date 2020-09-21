Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award

Julia Garner has bagged her second Emmy Award in just two years!

The 26-year-old actress was awarded the golden statuette for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series during the 2020 Emmy Awards, which aired on Sunday night (September 20).

Julia Garner won the award for her performance in the Netflix drama Ozark and she also won in the same category last year.

Advtg.

In 2019, she took home the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark.

She reportedly accepted the honour at home while sitting next to her husband Mark Foster, the lead singer of the band Foster the People.

Julia Garner expressed gratitude at her win, thanking her fellow nominees Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Sarah Snook (Succession), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

Advtg.

“Wow, first, I’m shocked, to be honest,” Julia Garner said while beginning her speech.

“I want to show gratitude to all the women in this category. You are the reason why I’m acting in the first place, so thank you.”

Garner also thanked her fellow co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney adding “bringing me under your wings and not only teaching me how to be a better actor but a person.”

Advtg.

Julia Garner concluded her speech by encouraging viewers with an inspiring message.

“Let’s try to make this world better. There will be light at the end of the tunnel.”