Home Hollywood News

Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award

Julia Garner has bagged her second Emmy Award in just two years! She won the award for her performance in the Netflix drama Ozark

By Omkar Padte
Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award
Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)

Julia Garner has bagged her second Emmy Award in just two years!

The 26-year-old actress was awarded the golden statuette for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series during the 2020 Emmy Awards, which aired on Sunday night (September 20).

Julia Garner won the award for her performance in the Netflix drama Ozark and she also won in the same category last year.

Advtg.

In 2019, she took home the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark.

She reportedly accepted the honour at home while sitting next to her husband Mark Foster, the lead singer of the band Foster the People.

Julia Garner expressed gratitude at her win, thanking her fellow nominees Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Sarah Snook (Succession), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

Advtg.

“Wow, first, I’m shocked, to be honest,” Julia Garner said while beginning her speech.

“I want to show gratitude to all the women in this category. You are the reason why I’m acting in the first place, so thank you.”

Garner also thanked her fellow co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney adding “bringing me under your wings and not only teaching me how to be a better actor but a person.”

Advtg.

Julia Garner concluded her speech by encouraging viewers with an inspiring message.

“Let’s try to make this world better. There will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Advtg.
Previous articleNaagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of Raveena Tandon’s tip tip barsa paani and Sridevi’s Chandni look
Next articleDolly J’s latest collection a salute to confident women

Related Articles

News

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ set photos tease a new horrifying dinosaur

Omkar Padte - 0
Brand new images from the set of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' have been revealed showing the original trio along with new dinosaur species
Read more
Feature

Birthday Special: Movies to binge watch on Meryl Streep’s birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Meryl Streep is generally considered the G.O.A.T. when it comes to acting. She’s the nation’s most decorated actress with a total of 21 Oscar nominations
Read more
News

Why Jennifer Lopez felt dissapointed after 2020 Oscars snub?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jennifer Lopez who earned nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Indie Spirit Awards for her role as Ramona in 'Hustlers' opens up on her snub at this year's Oscars during a discussion with Oprah Winfrey
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Dolly J's latest collection Gulenaar

Dolly J’s latest collection a salute to confident women

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Designer Dolly J's latest couture collection celebrates body confidence and ethnicity. The designer launched her collection 'Gulenaar' on Day 3 of the...
Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award

Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award

Naagin 5 Surbhi Chandna's sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of Raveena Tandon’s tip tip barsa paani and Sridevi’s Chandni look

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of...

Raghav Juyal

How does Raghav Juyal turn evil on screen

Footfairy, &pictures original film teaser

Can fairies turn into your worst nightmare?

Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule for 'Bellbottom'!

Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule for ‘Bellbottom’!

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks