‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ release date pushed back a year

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has been delayed forcing dinosaur fans around the globe to wait a whole lot longer.

The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide in 2021.

Jurassic World 3 has been pushed back a year from its intended release date of June 2021 to June 10, 2022, Universal Pictures announced on Tuesday.

The news of the delay comes as filming on the highly-anticipated third ‘Jurassic World film — and sixth overall in the dinosaur franchise — was among the major Hollywood projects whose production was forced to pause for several months due to coronavirus pandemic. It resumed filming in June.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ joins Warner Bros.’ ‘Dune,’ MGM Studios’s ‘No Time to Die, and the entire slate of DC films among others that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news was confirmed via the film’s official Twitter account by way of the first official poster. The poster shows the shadow of a T-Rex skeleton set against golden amber background.

“Jurassic World: Dominion. June 10, 2022,’ tweeted the films official handle.

The film’s director Colin Trevorrow responded to the news by encouraging fans of the franchise to stay healthy and take care of each other while waiting for the film’s release.

“For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,” he wrote. “Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

The film sees the ‘Jurassic World cast, led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, team up with the original ‘Jurassic Park’ cast, including Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and B.D. Wong.