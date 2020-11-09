‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis

Advtg.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has finally wrapped up it’s production.

Like several other projects, the much-awaited sequel reportedly faced multiple production delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and now the film has officially wrapped its shooting after around 18 months of work.

The news comes a month after shooting for ‘Jurassic World 3’ at UK’s Pinewood Studios was postponed for two weeks after multiple people including several production crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The film’s director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the news via his social media handles. Sharing the new update, the filmmaker revealed that the movie has wrapped up shooting as he shared a behind-the-scenes picture of himself with a few cast members, including Sam Neill.

“Wrap on ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. Always hard to say goodbye to family,” Trevorrow wrote in the caption.

Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family. pic.twitter.com/svD3yURmHw — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2020

Sam Neill retweeted Colin Trevorrow’s post, writing: “There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible. Great crew. Lovely cast. Top director. Phew and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark.”

There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark https://t.co/MCzIo3efxF — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) November 8, 2020

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ features a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Jake Johnson, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong who are reprising their roles from the previous films. Newcomers Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, and Scott Haze will also be joining the popular franchise.

The film reportedly follows the events after 2018’s ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,’ which concluded with dinosaurs escaping into the open world.

Trevorrow has also executive produced the film with ‘Jurassic Park’ director Steven Spielberg.