Advtg.
Hollywood News

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis

'Jurassic World: Dominion' has finally wrapped up it's production after multiple production delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

By Omkar Padte
'Jurassic World: Dominion' wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis
'Jurassic World: Dominion' wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has finally wrapped up it’s production.

Like several other projects, the much-awaited sequel reportedly faced multiple production delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and now the film has officially wrapped its shooting after around 18 months of work.

The news comes a month after shooting for ‘Jurassic World 3’ at UK’s Pinewood Studios was postponed for two weeks after multiple people including several production crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Advtg.

The film’s director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the news via his social media handles. Sharing the new update, the filmmaker revealed that the movie has wrapped up shooting as he shared a behind-the-scenes picture of himself with a few cast members, including Sam Neill.

“Wrap on ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. Always hard to say goodbye to family,” Trevorrow wrote in the caption.

Sam Neill retweeted Colin Trevorrow’s post, writing: “There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible. Great crew. Lovely cast. Top director. Phew and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark.”

Advtg.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ features a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Jake Johnson, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong who are reprising their roles from the previous films. Newcomers Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, and Scott Haze will also be joining the popular franchise.

The film reportedly follows the events after 2018’s ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,’ which concluded with dinosaurs escaping into the open world.

Trevorrow has also executive produced the film with ‘Jurassic Park’ director Steven Spielberg.

Advtg.
Previous articleKohli to return home after 1st Test in Aus, Rohit included
Next articleIt's Macho Monday for Ranveer Singh at workout

Related Articles

News

Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr defend Chris Pratt over ‘Worst Hollywood Chris’ label

Omkar Padte - 0
Avengers co-stars Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr have come to Chris Pratt's defense, urging fans to leave him alone
Read more
News

Chris Pratt slammed by Marvel fans for allegedly supporting Donald Trump

Omkar Padte - 0
Chris Pratt has yet again irked social media users as speculation about his support for Donald Trump escalated.
Read more
News

‘Jurassic World’ fans will have to wait a bit longer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
"Jurassic World: Dominion" will now release on June 10, 2022, a year later than it was originally planned. While...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

'Jurassic World: Dominion' wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis 1

Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati is venturing into content creation. He says this is a very exciting time to innovate, experiment and...
'Jurassic World: Dominion' wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis 2

Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach

'Jurassic World: Dominion' wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis 3

Shekhar Suman urges all to light diya in Sushant's memory on...

'Jurassic World: Dominion' wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis 4

Big B gets a special ‘colourful’ tribute from fan

'Jurassic World: Dominion' wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis 3

Yami Gautam: My job gives me opportunity to travel, explore places

'Jurassic World: Dominion' wraps up shooting amid Covid-19 crisis 3

Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks