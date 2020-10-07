Advtg.
‘Jurassic World’ fans will have to wait a bit longer

By Glamsham Editorial
'Jurassic World' fans will have to wait a bit longer
'Jurassic World'
“Jurassic World: Dominion” will now release on June 10, 2022, a year later than it was originally planned.

While announcing the release date change on Twitter, director Colin Trevorrow also unveiled the first teaser poster of the film, with the familiar “Jurassic” franchise logo, reports variety.com.

“For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,” Trevorrow said.

“Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then,” Trevorrow added.

The shooting of “Jurassic World: Dominion” was stopped in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It became one of the first major movies to resume production.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” hasn’t completed filming yet, and sources say it will take about more three weeks to complete the film.

“Jurassic World: Dominion”, the sixth film in the 27-year-old sci-fi adventure franchise, again stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. They are joined by actors like Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.  –ians/nn/arm

