Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

As the American model turned 24-years-old on Sunday (November 22), the ‘Love Yourself’ singer shared an adorable message on Instagram saying that he is “completely and utterly obsessed” with her.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old posted a slew of Hailey’s glamorous pictures along with a sweet message. He also shared a few throwback pictures of them together from throughout the years.

“My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY (sic),” Justin Bieber wrote in the caption.

Hailey Baldwin too shared a message on her own Instagram handle expressing her gratitude to those wishing her, writing: “24 feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the love and kind messages.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a whirlwind romance and reportedly began dating in 2015 before splitting shortly after.

The couple reconciled in 2018 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York. A year later, the lovebirds exchanged vows for a second time in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

Justin Bieber recently kicked off the 2020 American Music Awards with the performance of his new song ‘Monster’ along with Shawn Mendes. He also shared his look from the AMAs, writing: “Back on the AMAs stage. Thanks @tmobile #drones #AMAsWithUs #ad.”