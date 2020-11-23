Advtg.
Hollywood News

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Hailey Baldwin, who turned 24-years-old on Sunday

By Omkar Padte
Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Justin Bieber has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

As the American model turned 24-years-old on Sunday (November 22), the ‘Love Yourself’ singer shared an adorable message on Instagram saying that he is “completely and utterly obsessed” with her.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old posted a slew of Hailey’s glamorous pictures along with a sweet message. He also shared a few throwback pictures of them together from throughout the years.

Advtg.

“My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY (sic),” Justin Bieber wrote in the caption.

Hailey Baldwin too shared a message on her own Instagram handle expressing her gratitude to those wishing her, writing: “24 feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the love and kind messages.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a whirlwind romance and reportedly began dating in 2015 before splitting shortly after.

Advtg.

The couple reconciled in 2018 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York. A year later, the lovebirds exchanged vows for a second time in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

Justin Bieber recently kicked off the 2020 American Music Awards with the performance of his new song ‘Monster’ along with Shawn Mendes. He also shared his look from the AMAs, writing: “Back on the AMAs stage. Thanks @tmobile #drones #AMAsWithUs #ad.”

Advtg.
Previous articleAmerican Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd sweep gala
Next articleVir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test

Related Articles

News

Justin Bieber, Riyaz Aly discuss Covid-19 scenario in India

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Pop star Justin Bieber is curious about the Covid situation in India, and whether people are wearing masks. Recently,...
Read more
Lyrics

Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber – Monster Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Monster by Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber
Read more
News

Selena Gomez on reclaiming her own story after her ‘twisted’ mental health journey

Omkar Padte - 0
Selena Gomez is getting candid on her ongoing mental health journey
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shehnaaz Gill's classy stylish look in black outfit is breathtaking

Shehnaaz Gill’s classy stylish look in black outfit is breathtaking

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill recently shared pictures on Instagram and captioned, “Stay classy!”. She is seen wearing a black stylish outfit. Her makeup game is also on point.
Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin 1

Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin 2

American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd sweep gala

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin 2

Taylor Swift wins Artist of the Year at AMAs 2020, reveals...

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin 2

Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks