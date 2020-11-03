Justin Bieber gets candid about his ‘really, really suicidal’ past in new documentary

Advtg.

Justin Bieber has opened up about his experience with depression in the past.

The pop singer candidly discussed his own mental health struggles in a revealing new YouTube documentary called ‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ which dropped on Friday.

Opening up about a particularly low point in his past life, Bieber, 26, admitted that he struggled with suicidal thoughts in the past, and also talked about his experience with depression and feelings of loneliness.

“You are this like, star that is supposed to have it all together, and you don’t realize the power of just saying, ‘Hey, this is how I’m feeling,'” he said.

“I think that there were times where I was really, really suicidal, like really like ‘Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?'” Justin Bieber added. “It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, so I (was) just like ‘Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this’.”

During the documentary, Justin Bieber confessed that he wasn’t prepared for his enormous popularity that came at the age of 16 when he reportedly released his 2010 debut hit ‘Baby’.

Over the years, Justin Bieber’s success saw a severe downfall, including several arrests and drug use, which were well-publicized.

“I just had no idea what was to come. I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff,” he said.

While rising to fame in the music business, the Canadian singer often faced criticism from fans and reportedly acknowledged that people weren’t always very forgiving when he made mistakes.

“There were so many people who were just so mean, random people, saying ‘You suck. You look like a girl.’ I would shake it off and act like it didn’t bother me, but that

stuff bothered me and then it affected how I acted and how I treated people and then it’s just this ongoing cycle of like ‘hurt people hurt people,'” he explained.

Justin Bieber, who tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in 2018, also admits that he’s in the “best place” of his life currently and credits his faith in God for overcoming his demons.

“I’m the most fulfilled, I feel the most stable, I feel the most secure, I feel the most confident, I feel so just at peace,” he said.

“For the first time in my life, I don’t feel like I’m striving. I feel like I know who God has called me to be. I am where I’m supposed to be, I’m walking in the plans of God, and the assurance of that is amazing.”

The ‘Lonely’ hitmaker hopes his story will encourage others to ask for help.

“I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud,'” he said. There’s a freedom in that. I could’ve avoided a lot of pain.”