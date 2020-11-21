Advtg.
Hollywood News

Justin Bieber, Riyaz Aly discuss Covid-19 scenario in India

By Glamsham Editorial
Justin Bieber, Riyaz Aly discuss Covid-19 scenario in India
Justin Bieber
Advtg.

Pop star Justin Bieber is curious about the Covid situation in India, and whether people are wearing masks.

Recently, Bieber held a live session on Instagram, and was joined by Indian Tik Tok star Riyaz Aly. Among other things, they discussed India’s situation during the pandemic.

Bieber, who joined in from home in the US, asked Riyaz: “What’s Covid looking like over there?”

Advtg.

While the video is not clear and is not audible properly due to connection issues, Riyaz replied: “Covid is still going on. Like, a crazy thing is going on.”

To this, Bieber admitted: “Yes, it is pretty crazy.”

He asked if people are wearing masks, to which Riyaz said: “yes”.

Advtg.

“Damn!” Bieber exclaimed.

Bieber recently released his song “Monster” with Shawn Mendes.  –ians/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAnkur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared ‘mischievous’ vibes while shooting Taish!
Next articleWhen RP Singh became Hussey's bogeyman in 2007-08 (Magic Moments Ind-Aus)

Related Articles

IPL

Captains of competing teams look ahead to Bengal T20 Challenge

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) Captains of the competing teams said on Saturday that they were looking forward to competing in the Bengal T20 Challenge,...
Read more
News

Sooryavanshi fame Niharica Raizada: India taught me patience

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Niharica Raizada says the recent virtual summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel is a...
Read more
IPL

India pacer Siraj's father no more, Ganguly offers condolences

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj's father passed away on Friday with the pacer on international duty with the Indian team...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Justin Bieber, Riyaz Aly discuss Covid-19 scenario in India 1

Australians Zampa, Stoinis meditate together

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 21 (IANS) Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are doing their best to work out together even as the entire...
Justin Bieber, Riyaz Aly discuss Covid-19 scenario in India 2

TV actress Leena Acharya passes away

Justin Bieber, Riyaz Aly discuss Covid-19 scenario in India 3

Captains of competing teams look ahead to Bengal T20 Challenge

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Players, officials 'obliged to report' corrupt approach in LPL: SLC

Sooryavanshi fame Niharica Raizada: India taught me patience

Sooryavanshi fame Niharica Raizada: India taught me patience

NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh, seizes drugs

NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh, seizes drugs

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks