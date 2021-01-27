ADVERTISEMENT
Justin Bieber updates on his upcoming album

Back in the studio, singer Justin Bieber shared an update with fans on how his upcoming album is coming along

By Glamsham Editorial
Justin Bieber in an animated pose (pic courtesy: instagram)
Singer Justin Bieber is back in the studio, and on Tuesday shared an update with fans on how his upcoming album is coming along.

Bieber shared a series of posts and photos from the recording studio on Instagram. The posts began with a black-and-white photo of the singer sitting in front of a mixing board and making a facial expression that many commenters referred to as “howling”.

“How this album makes me feel,” Bieber captioned the photo. Another photo showed Bieber “going over track listing for the album”.

He also shared a video delivering a drum solo.

“Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket… so fun using our potential and watching it blossom. So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life. First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife. What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow,” he captioned the video.

“God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow!” the pop star added.

Bieber has not yet announced a release date for his album.  –ians/nn/vnc

