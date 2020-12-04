Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin slam a Selena Gomez fan who asked people to ‘go bombard’ them

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have clapped back at a troll who told Selena Gomez fans to bombard the stars on social media.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram and called out the woman who seems to be a hardcore Selena Gomez fan, by posting a strong response to a fan video.

In the video, the unidentified woman told her followers to “f**king bombard” Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s Q&A on Instagram Live, which was due on Thursday. The Selena Gomez fan reportedly urged netizens to flood the pair’s comments section with “Jelena” and “how Selena is better,” reports E! Online.

In response to the outrageous clip, the ‘Changes’ crooner released a statement on his Instagram stories, along with the video.

Justin Bieber Instagram post

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on the video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth,” Justin Bieber said.

“I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

The Canadian pop star who married Hailey Baldwin in March 2018 further added, “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world,” he shared.

Despite the hateful video, Justin Bieber also noted that there are still good people in the world who balance out the bad, reports US Magazine.

“It is not right. But I will say this: As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there,” Justin Bieber added.

The 24-year-old supermodel also addressed the fan’s remarks on her Instagram stories writing, “I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental,” she wrote.

Hailey Baldwin Instagram post

“But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

“I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!! Wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!” Hailey Baldwin added.