Justin Bieber reunites with Chance the Rapper for brand new single ‘Holy’

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper surprised fans with a new song.

The 26-year-old singer has collaborated with Chance the Rapper for their latest single ‘Holy,’ and they both appear in its accompanying video.

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper dropped the music video on Thursday night, which is directed by Colin Tilley, who also helmed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ video.

In the video, Bieber plays an oil rig worker whose plant gets shut down due to a “global situation,” but love and spirituality sustains him.

“The way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me/feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy,” he sings on the chorus.

“I know I ain’t leaving you, like I know he ain’t leaving us,” Chance raps, with Justin Bieber nearby. “I know we believe in God and I know God believe in us.”

The clip also features singer and actress Ryan Destiny who stars as Bieber’s love interest along with Wilmer Valderrama.

Sharing a video of his latest single on Instagram, the pop star wrote: “#HOLY out now with @chancetherapper. The new era begins. We made a movie.”

Justin Bieber reportedly returned to music world after nearly five year of absence with his fifth album, ‘Changes’ earlier this year.

The Baby hitmaker first worked together with Chance in 2013 when the Chicago rapper contributed a verse to the Canadian pop star’s Journals single ‘Confident.’

Bieber later made an appearance on Chance’s 2016 Coloring Book track ‘Juke Jam.’ The pair have also teamed up on two different DJ Khaled hits: ‘I’m the One’ and ‘No Brainer,’ reports Rolling Stone.

‘Holy’ is his second non-album single this year, following up the duet ‘Stuck With U’ with Ariana Grande which dropped in May.