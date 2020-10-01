Home Hollywood News

Is Justin Bieber’s post hinting at an addition to family?

By Glamsham Editorial
Justin Bieber's post hinting at an addition
Justin Bieber's instagram Post
Advtg.

Pop star Justin Bieber gave credit to his wife Hailey for making him a better man, in a wedding anniversary post.

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018 and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in September, reports metro.co.uk.

Justin posted a throwback photo from the wedding ceremony of him and Hailey standing together at the altar in front of her veil, embroidered with the words ’till death do us part’.

Advtg.

He wrote, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! ‘I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!”

“I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

Hailey shared a series of black and white photos of the couple on their wedding day, and wrote: “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

View this post on Instagram

Soon

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Advtg.

Hailey also explained that the pair officially married in 2018 at a courthouse in New York and held a wedding for their friends and family in South Carolina a year later.  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKXIP win toss, choose to bowl against MI
Next articleBollywood actresses react to Balrampur gangrape horror

Related Articles

News

Justin Bieber reunites with Chance the Rapper for brand new single ‘Holy’

Omkar Padte - 0
Justin Bieber has joined forces with Chance the Rapper for their latest single 'Holy'
Read more
Lyrics

DJ Khaled ft. Drake and Justin Bieber – POPSTAR Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of POPSTAR by DJ Khaled ft. Drake and Justin Bieber
Read more
News

Raftaar backs upcoming music artiste Yunan

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rap star Raftaar says the music of upcoming music artiste Yunan reminds him of the soundscape of pop star Justin Bieber, and...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Will discuss with coaches if we want to play an extra...

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab skipper K.L. Rahul said on Thursday that the team management will discuss if they can play...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Good to have Pollard, Pandya in form: Rohit

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Clinical MI cruise to 48-run win over KXIP

Amol Parashar: Theatre easiest medium for exploration

Amol Parashar: Theatre easiest medium for exploration

Is Justin Bieber's post hinting at an addition to family? 1

Dew factor makes it difficult after 12th over in 2nd half:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Off-colour CSK look to bounce back vs SRH (IPL Match 14...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks