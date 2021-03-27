ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.

By Glamsham Bureau
“Listen, if they want to send me some pages,” Theroux responded to Entertainment Tonight, when the 49-year-old was asked if he was open to the idea of working with Aniston on “The Morning Show”.

Theroux has been cast in “The Mosquito Coast”, for the streaming service, Apple TV+. However, he hasn’t had a chance to talk to Aniston about her experience on working on “The Morning Show” for the same streaming service, since they are on different coasts.

“She’s doing a totally different show. She’s in Los Angeles, shooting her show and bopping around there. So, it was sort of apples and oranges as far as our productions go,” he explained.

Theroux claims, the couple does “check in” with each other frequently. “I think we’re both having fabulous experiences working. It’s that perfect balance of support,” he said.

