Advtg.
Home Hollywood News

K-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig

By Glamsham Editorial
K-pop stars BTS make global fans go wild
K-pop stars BTS RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V & Jung Kook
Advtg.

K-pop stars BTS hit the stage for millions of their fans over the weekend. The group thanked technology that let them connect with fans across several countries despite restrictions due to Covid-19.

Their virtual concert “MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” was live streamed on October 10 and October 11, and attended by fans in countries like India, South Korea, Malaysia, Australia, Spain and Japan.

Considering their strong fan base in multiple countries, BTS, which consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, said hello in different languages.

Advtg.

Their shows had a theatrical experience complete with interesting props like umbrellas and drum sticks, colourful visuals and well designed stages.

Their change in costumes from black to black and white outfits to casuals like denims with white tees, with colourful jackets, left a visual impact on the viewers, who couldn’t get enough of their style, especially the low cut shirts.

In fact, one fan commented: “Who would think seven men in silk and lace would look so masculine?”

Advtg.

As for the set list, they performed hits like “N.O”, ” We are bulletproof PT. 2″, “Intro: Persona”, ” Boy in luv”, “Ugh!”, ” Filter”, “Moon” and “Ego”.

While the fans were impressed with the group’s energetic dance performances with synchronised moves, they particularly loved Jimin’s solo dance that had him moving to the beats without shoes. It seemed like he was dancing underwater.

The show was not just about song and dance. In between, they also thanked their fans, fondly called the ARMY, for being with them for the past seven years.

Advtg.

“We feel happiest when we are signing and dancing,” they said.

As the over two-and-a-half hour concert started approaching towards its end, they started singing their globally hit numbers like “DNA” and “No more dream”.

They finally brought down the curtain on the show with their mega hit song “Dynamite”, which is their first English-language single.

It had helped the band create history too. Earlier this year, they became the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row.

Before bidding goodbye, they thanked their fans for showering love on the song and being the “driving force”.

They were also thankful for technology that helped them to connect with their fans.

“MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” marks the band’s first concert in four months since “BANG BANG CON The Live” in June.  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articlePriyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true.
Next articleParineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

Related Articles

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora suggests onion juice!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with hair fall and shared it on social media for...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut completes latest schedule of ‘Thalaivi’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut has completed the latest schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Kangana took to Twitter, where she...
Read more
News

‘Havan’ at 4.a.m on Sunday for Amitabh Bachchan

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ram Ugrah Shukla, a lawyer in Lucknow, celebrated the 78th birthday of superstar Amitabh Bachchan by holding a 'havan' at 4.a.m on...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Rohit becomes second player to reach 150 IPL caps for MI

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (IANS) Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the second player to have played 150 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians...
K-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig 1

MI restrict DC to 162/4 despite Dhawan's unbeaten 69

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

K-pop stars BTS make global fans go wild

K-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig

K-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig 2

Priyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true.

K-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig 3

Pakistan announces revised itinerary for home series vs Zimbabwe

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks