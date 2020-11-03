Kanye West to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ post-election

Advtg.

Kanye West has been confirmed to appear as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The rapper will reportedly feature on the ABC late-night show on Wednesday November 4.

The presidential election will take place today (November 3), with Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump in the running to take office for the next four years, reports NME.

The new interview between Kanye West and the television host comes just one day after the presidential election, where West who is also a candidate in the election, has qualified for ballot access in 12 states.

According to reports, the 43-year-old is also running for president, but will only be able to enter the White House if a significant amount of voters select him as a write-in candidate.

While no further details about his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live have been confirmed, it seemingly appears that the host will possibly discuss the ongoing election with Kanye West.

The show will air on ABC in the US at 11:35pm.

Last week, the ‘Gold Digger’ singer appeared on a two-page campaign advertisement in which he looked to a “better America”.

“Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you.” he wrote in the open letter, adding “we will H.E.A.L.” and “hold everyone accountable to love”.