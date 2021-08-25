HomeInternationalNews

Kanye West legally changes his name to ‘Ye’

The rapper, 44, was born Kanye Omari West, but he filed the legal paperwork for the new name

By Glamsham Bureau
Kanye West has filed papers to change his name to ‘Ye’. The rapper, 44, was born Kanye Omari West, but he filed the legal paperwork for the new name on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

Kanye had previously expressed interest in changing his name to ‘Ye’. In a 2018 tweet, he said, “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

Kanye’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — and ex-wife Kim Kardashian all share ‘West’ as their surname, so if Kanye gets his wish, he’ll no longer share his last name with them.

