Kanye West pledges to help Taylor Swift gain control of her master recordings

Kanye West has promised to help Taylor Swift acquire control of her master recordings back as he continued to discuss rights issues in the music industry

By Omkar Padte
Kanye West pledges to help Taylor Swift gain control of her master recordings (Pic Courtesy: E! Online)

Kanye West has offered the ultimate olive branch to Taylor Swift.

The rap superstar has promised to help Taylor Swift acquire control of her master recordings back as he continued to discuss rights issues in the music industry on Twitter.

More recently, Taylor Swift clashed with former music manager Scooter Braun, 39, who owns the rights to Swift’s first six albums after acquiring her former record label Big Machine.

Swift reportedly accused Scooter of ‘incessant bullying’ throughout her career, claiming she was never given the opportunity to buy her masters herself and was completely unaware of the deal.

Kanye West, who famously feuded with the singer after the incident at the 2009 VMAs, reportedly began the conversation around record deals and artists’ rights earlier this week, when he shared his own contracts with Sony and Universal.

The ‘Stronger’ hitmaker, shared pages of his deals on his Twitter handle and said he wouldn’t release any new music until he was released from the contracts.

The 43-year-old rapper used to work with Scooter Braun, whose clients include Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato and has expressed his wish to help Swift, despite their high profile feud.

“I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK,” Kanye West tweeted. “SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND.”

In a separate tweet, Kanye West referenced Drake, promising to “move the entire music industry into the 21st century.”

“WE’RE GOING TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS,” he wrote.

“JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE”.

