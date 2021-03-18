ADVERTISEMENT
Kanye West richest Black American with $6.6bn net worth: Report

Music producer-composer Kanye West is the richest Black person in the United States, according to a report in Bloomberg.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kanye West
Kanye West
The 43-year-old’s net worth is close to $6.6 billion, thanks to his sneaker and apparel business, Yeezy. The report suggests that his brand’s tie-up with Adidas and GAP is estimated to be between $3.2 and 4.7 billion. His new tie-up with GAP, which will hit stores this summer in the US is estimated to be worth $970 million.

An unaudited balance sheet of West’s finances provided by his lawyer to Bloomberg includes another $122 million in cash and stocks, and more than $$1.7 billion in other assets including a significant investment in Skims, Kim Kardashian’s underwear label.

The report also noted that West’s entire music catalogue is worth $110.5 million, according to a 2020 valuation.

West and his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, recently filed for divorce after being married for seven years.

