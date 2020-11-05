Advtg.

Kat Dennings has opened up on why she defended singer Billie Eilish after she was body shamed for wearing a tight top.

Last month, the -18-year-old songstress was photographed wearing a tight vest top and shorts as opposed to the baggy attire that she typically sports, which led some of her fans to criticize her for her appearance.

At the time, Dennings, 34, came to Billie Eilish’s defense on Twitter, where she wrote, “Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look themselves.”

Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves. As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to fuck right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye! — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) October 14, 2020

“As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to f**k right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye!” she added.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting her new movie, ‘Friendsgiving’, Kat Dennings explained why she spoke up for Billie Eilish.

“Any woman in the spotlight is already under a tremendous amount of pressure. I mean, the internet is gross and awful and I hate it,” she said.

“But she especially, for some reason… I don’t know if it’s because she’s so young and it just feels so inappropriate for anyone to comment on any young person’s body ever, it’s just gross.”

“People forget themselves because the internet is this wall they can hide behind,” she continued.

Kat Dennings further added that she felt “personally affronted” by what Billie Eilish, who she called a “beautiful young girl who is making unbelievable, earth-changing art” was going through because “I looked exactly like that when I was her age and I had a horrible time.”

“I think things have improved as far as body image for girls and boys and everybody — things are more inclusive now.” She added, “I hope people know that people are in their corner and that [body-shaming] is not okay,” she concluded.

Checkout the full interview below:

Billie Eilish has consistently stood up against trolls in the past who have been body shaming her for wearing baggy clothes.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” the Grammy award-winning singer said in a 2019 Calvin Klein ad. “I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

“Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that, because they don’t know.”