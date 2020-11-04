Kate Beckinsale stuns fans in gold ‘Vote’ bra on Election day

Advtg.

Kate Beckinsale is doing everything she can by encouraging everyone to vote ahead of the US election.

The 47-year-old actress put on a sizzling display as she stunned her fans after stripping down to a bra to encourage her fans to vote.

Ahead of the 2020 US Elections, Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to share the unique picture of her urging fans to “be kind to yourselves, and each other” on Election Day.

Advtg.

“Turns out the ghost of Whistler’s mother was there the whole time – who, on top of having produced such a fine American artist son (despite his being primarily based in the UK), crossed the Atlantic herself 11 times and lived in both Russia and London -is also clearly observing social distancing from beyond the grave,” she captioned the hot snap.

“A comfort,all round. Good luck everyone. Be kind to yourselves, and each other x.”

Kate Beckinsale was spotted modeling a gold-strapped black bra with the word “VOTE” written across it.

Advtg.

The British actress, who has been living in America for years now, wore her brunette tresses down as she showed off her toned body for the behind the scenes snap at a presidential themed photoshoot.

The stunning snap went viral soon with Kate’s fans flooding the comments section to shower their compliments.

One fan wrote: “Always Beautiful.”

Advtg.

“Hottest girl on planet,” wrote another.

Last week, the ‘Underworld’ star shared a couple of snaps donning the same gilded piece by her fireplace to highlight the importance of hitting the polls.

“I can’t vote due to being British but I CAN wear a custom golden VOTE bra and encourage you to,” she captioned the snaps.

“In fact please vote on my behalf. If the voter registration deadline has passed, you can still register to vote in person at a designated Election Day Registration office.”

“Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions. Check your state for details. Also do not wear a metal bra next to an open fire for an extended period of time,” Kate Beckinsale added.