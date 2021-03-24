Kate Garraway's husband mouths 'pain' on waking up from coma

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) A clip from English television presenter Kate Garraway’s documentary “Finding Derek” showed a conversation between her and her husband, author Derek Draper, after he woke up from coma.

Derek was infected with Covid last year and is still battling problems related to the disease. He has been in hospital for a year. Kate’s documentary recounts his journey with Covid.

“He’s back, We’ve been waiting a long time to speak to you. I’m so proud of you. I’m so proud of you,” Kate said in the latest teaser, reports dailymail.co.uk.

During the conversation, Derek mouths the word “pain”. This is the first time that he spoke after he got infected with the deadly disease.

Later, in the teaser, he said: “Kate, there’s no way out. There’s no way out.”

The documentary also talks about Kate’s plan to take care of her husband as he recovers from the aftereffects of Covid.

