ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Kate Hudson hides to get some space!!

Actress Kate Hudson says she has taken to hiding in the bathroom to get some space

By Glamsham Editorial
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Kate Hudson says she has taken to hiding in the bathroom to get some space, as staying at home with her family due to the pandemic has been challenging.

The actress has Ryder, 17, with former -husband Chris Robinson, Binham, nine, with former fiance Matt Bellamy and two-year-old Rani with partner Danny Fujikawa, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I wanna be, like, ‘Yeah, it’s so great and … we’re figuring out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there’s days that I have to remind myself to be grateful. I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place. And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!'” Hudson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “I just remind myself there’s a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones, and we just gotta stay in for a bit.”

She quipped at the fact all her children have different fathers but said it isn’t something that causes her stress.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place. The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go,” Hudson told Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress is currently busy shooting for the second season of “Truth Be Told”, which has “very strict” Covid protocols on the set.

“I was looking at us the other day with all of our s*** on, and I’m, like, ‘God, we’re nuts.’ “Like, we’re shooting a show in the middle of a pandemic, and so happy to be at work,” she said.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGeri Horner reasons why clothes are like Batman suit
Next articleAFC cancels U-16, U-19 championships in 2021 due to Covid-19
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kate Hudson opens up on raising her three kids with three different dads amid coronavirus pandemic

Omkar Padte - 0
Kate Hudson opens up on what it’s like raising three kids with their three different dads during the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana promote Dubai Tourism

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Zoe Saldana have come together for a trip to Dubai! The actress trio helped premiere the latest Visit Dubai commercial to promote tourism, where they can be seen traveling across the country and having some unforgettable experiences.
Read more
News

Kate Hudson isn’t in a rush to marry Danny Fujikawa

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kate Hudson says she isn't planning to get married to her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa anytime soon. Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating since 2017. They welcomed their first child together in October.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021