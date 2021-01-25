Kate Hudson opens up on raising her three kids with three different dads amid coronavirus pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Hudson is getting candid about her experiences as a mother of three.

The ‘How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ star shares her eldest son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 9-year-old son Bingham, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, 2, with her current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, according to Dailymail.

In an interview with Sunday TODAY on Jan. 24, the 41-year-old actress opened up on what it’s like raising three kids with their three different dads during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place,” Kate Hudson shared with a laugh.

“The only expectations I really have that are really high in my life is with my kids. And with like family stuff. Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go. I work my a** off and then I walk away and I hope for the best,” she continued.

Taking about the pressure she goes through while staying at home full-time with her kids during the pandemic, Kate Hudson said, “I wanna be, like, ‘Yeah, it’s so great and we’re figuring out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great and there are days that I have to remind myself to be grateful.”

“I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place. When you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!'” she added.

“I just remind myself there’s a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones, and we just gotta stay in for a bit.”

On the work front, Kate Hudson is currently filming the second season of ‘Truth Be Told.’ She is also gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Music’ directed by pop musician Sia.

Checkout the full interview below: