Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp once pushed her down the stairs, court hears

Supermodel Kate Moss appeared at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s $100 million defamation lawsuit via video link to deny rumours that her ex-boyfriend had pushed her down the stairs.

Heard, 36, previously referenced the model during the ongoing court case, when she discussed an alleged altercation between Depp and her sister, Whitney Henriquez, saying: “(Whitney’s) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait – I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

When asked in court by Benjamin Chew, a member of Depp’s legal team, if the 58-year-old Hollywood actor had ever pushed her down the stairs while they were dating, Moss replied: “No, he never pushed me, kicked me or pushed me down any stairs.”

She told the court how during a holiday in Jamaica with Depp he had picked her up and “got (her) medical attention” after she had fallen down some stairs.

She explained: “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs. I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me, carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Moss, who gave evidence in less than five minutes, was not cross-examined by Heard’s team.

Heard first made the allegation during her testimony in the UK in 2020.

She said at the time: “I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs. I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind.”

But Depp’s legal team were seen pumping their fists when she first mentioned Moss’ name during the ongoing defamation case in Fairfax, Virginia.

The reference gave them the opportunity to call the model as an impeachment witness to disprove the allegation.

Moss previously shared it took her years to overcome the heartache of her split from Depp.

She said: “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’, he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”

The explosive court case has been taking place over the last few weeks after Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed in which she recalled being a victim of domestic abuse.