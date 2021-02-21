ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Kate Moss: I didn’t have a plan

Kate Moss wanted to travel the globe but never imagined landing in a career that would let her do so.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 21: Supermodel Kate Moss, who was discovered at 14, recalls saying yes to all the work coming her way initially. However, she soon realised she needed to be choosy because she just couldnt juggle her erratic schedule.

“I didn’t have a plan. I was always one of those young people who was just happy to be exposed to new things and experiences – there wasn’t a plan or a route that I wanted to go down. But it soon got to the point where I just couldn’t fit all my engagements into the week,” Moss told Reader’s Digest, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“At that point I knew I had to get serious and be a bit fussier, but until then it was really just a case of taking the offers and seeing where they went,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Moss wanted to travel the globe but never imagined landing in a career that would let her do so.

Kate Moss revealed, “My dad was in the travel industry and would always talk about how brilliant it was to see the world. Travel was a real ambition of mine when I was a kid. It quickly became my focus over school. Of course, I never dreamed that I’d be able to fulfill that through modelling, so when the opportunity came it was something I jumped at.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article2-day traditional games organised in Patan
Next articleBella Thorne on shooting intimate scenes
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Naomi Campbell never cared about fame

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Naomi Campbell never cared about "fame" or "celebrity" at the height of her supermodel success. Campbell said that she and her peers were often baffled by the interest in their lives.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bella Thorne on shooting intimate scenes

Bella Thorne on shooting intimate scenes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bella Thorne, who has previously directed her own adult film, claims she feels uncomfortable shooting intimate scenes.
Pallavi Sharda Tom and Jerry

Pallavi Sharda: I work solely in the West now

Kim Kardashian ‘files to divorce’ Kanye West

FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf’s apology reminds FKA Twigs of gas-lighting she faced with...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was love at first sight

Priyanka Chopra was love-at-first-sight for this female Hollywood star…!

Chris Noth not returning in 'Sex And The City' reboot

Chris Noth not returning as Mr Big in ‘Sex And The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021