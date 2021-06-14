Kate Moss training to be a tattoo artist

Adv.

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Model Kate Moss has revealed that she has been taking lessons from her tattoo artist friend Daniel Casone, as she wants to go to Glastonbury to ink people.

“She said she wanted to learn tattooing from me so we can go to Glastonbury to tattoo people. She called me to go up and tattoo her and she ended up tattooing me as well. She gave me a ‘Kate’ and a love heart on my arm,” Casone told The Sunday Mirror newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if Moss knew what she was doing at first, Casone, 38, replied: “Not really, but it’s Kate Moss, so I was like yeah, let her.”He has also given lessons to singer Rita Ora and talking about his celebrity friends, he said: “It was quite painful because they didn’t know what to do and they went quite deep but I thought you know what, I don’t mind.”

He added of Ora: “I think there was a little bit of competition between her and Kate.”These people have a lot of life experience but one thing they haven’t done is tattoo people. I give them the machine and they start shaking like a leaf. They are out of their comfort zone, but it is an unforgettable experience,” Carsone said.

