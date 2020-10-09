Kate Winslet admits ‘Saturday Night Live’ was a ‘hotbed of anxiety’

Advtg.

Kate Winslet has recalled her stressful experience at Saturday Night Live gig immediately following Ashlee Simpson’s lip-syncing incident in 2004.

In a clip from the Hamptons International Film Festival’s A Conversation With… series, the Oscar-winning actress reminisced on one of the most stressful moments on the set of the long-running comedy sketch show at the time.

“When I did ‘SNL’ I was on the week after Ashlee Simpson. I was the next show after,” Kate Winslet recalled in an interview.

“Let me tell you, that studio was just a hotbed of anxiety.”

The Titanic star continued, “There’s this thing of the opening monologue and they kept saying to me, ‘Kate we’re so sorry, we just don’t have it yet, give us a moment.'”

Kate Winslet further went on to explain that she grew worried due to delays in her opening monologue, which naturally did not ease the actress’ nerves and the show was drawing closer.

“It gets to Friday when we have the dress rehearsal, no opening monologue. I’m literally sh**ing myself. [I said,] ‘Guys please just make something up, let me make something up, just tell me what I’m doing,'” she said.

“They go, ‘Can you tap dance?'” Kate Winslet added, explaining that she took a three-hour rehearsal of a tap-dancing and singing routine before attending the dress rehearsal.

“And then we’re recording the show live,” she said, laughing.

A week prior to Kate Winslet’s hosting debut in 2004, Ashlee Simpson was set to perform her song ‘Autobiography’ on SNL when suddenly her prerecorded song ‘Pieces of Me’ instead started playing before she raised the microphone to her mouth.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet’s upcoming film, ‘Ammonite,’ is set to be premiered at the Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs from Thursday to Oct. 14, reports People.