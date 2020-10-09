Advtg.
Home Hollywood News

Kate Winslet admits ‘Saturday Night Live’ was a ‘hotbed of anxiety’

Kate Winslet recalls her stressful experience at Saturday Night Live gig immediately following Ashlee Simpson’s lip-syncing incident in 2004

By Omkar Padte
Kate Winslet admits'Saturday Night Live' was a'hotbed of anxiety'
Kate Winslet admits 'Saturday Night Live' was a 'hotbed of anxiety' (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Kate Winslet has recalled her stressful experience at Saturday Night Live gig immediately following Ashlee Simpson’s lip-syncing incident in 2004.

In a clip from the Hamptons International Film Festival’s A Conversation With… series, the Oscar-winning actress reminisced on one of the most stressful moments on the set of the long-running comedy sketch show at the time.

“When I did ‘SNL’ I was on the week after Ashlee Simpson. I was the next show after,” Kate Winslet recalled in an interview.

Advtg.

“Let me tell you, that studio was just a hotbed of anxiety.”

The Titanic star continued, “There’s this thing of the opening monologue and they kept saying to me, ‘Kate we’re so sorry, we just don’t have it yet, give us a moment.'”

Kate Winslet further went on to explain that she grew worried due to delays in her opening monologue, which naturally did not ease the actress’ nerves and the show was drawing closer.

Advtg.

“It gets to Friday when we have the dress rehearsal, no opening monologue. I’m literally sh**ing myself. [I said,] ‘Guys please just make something up, let me make something up, just tell me what I’m doing,'” she said.

“They go, ‘Can you tap dance?'” Kate Winslet added, explaining that she took a three-hour rehearsal of a tap-dancing and singing routine before attending the dress rehearsal.

“And then we’re recording the show live,” she said, laughing.

Advtg.

A week prior to Kate Winslet’s hosting debut in 2004, Ashlee Simpson was set to perform her song ‘Autobiography’ on SNL when suddenly her prerecorded song ‘Pieces of Me’ instead started playing before she raised the microphone to her mouth.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet’s upcoming film, ‘Ammonite,’ is set to be premiered at the Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs from Thursday to Oct. 14, reports People.

Advtg.
Previous articleKani Kusruti: Actors should be given equal opportunities
Next articleNetflix A Suitable Boy trailer: Tabu and Ishaan Khatter’s love story face challenges in the society

Related Articles

News

Pregnant Ashlee Simpson celebrates baby shower with Jessica Simpson

Omkar Padte - 0
Ashlee Simpson is about to welcome her third child with husband Evan Ross and she couldn't be more excited!
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra joins Kate Winslet , Keanu Reeves as narrator of ‘A World Of Calm’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming...
Read more
News

Bear Grylls shares Rajinikanth’s TV debut first look

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Discovery channel's Bear Grylls on Wednesday shared the first look of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's debut on the small screen in his programme 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls', after 43 years in cinema.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks