Katherine Heigl dropped plans for fourth kid due to pandemic

Hollywood star Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley were eager to welcome a fourth child in the family last year!

Los Angeles, March 4: Hollywood star Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley were eager to welcome a fourth child in the family last year but the pandemic changed their priorities.

“I have completely changed my mind. I am very content with my three!” the 42-year-old actress told Parent magazine, as reported by Hello!

The actress also opened up about her two adopted daughters, Nancy, 12 and Adelaide, 8, and how she and her husband have been honest with both of them about their biological mothers.

“We have said to them, ‘this is your story. We don’t have any information about your biological fathers, but we do have a bit about your biological mothers. If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want. Tell us what you’re comfortable with knowing’,” she said.

She also revealed that their oldest daughter wasn’t given a phone, which has not got down well with the kids.

“I know she thinks I’m being a tyrant, but I worry about the effect of social media on kids her age. I watched ‘The Social Dilemma’. So I’m like, ‘go ahead and hate me. I’m trying to save you!” she said.

LATEST UPDATES

