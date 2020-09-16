Home Hollywood News

Katie Holmes’ new beau ‘can’t get enough’ of her

By Glamsham Editorial

Actress Katie Holmes reportedly texts her rumoured boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., all day long and he cannot get enough of her attention.

The actress has been spotted with the chef in New York, and now a source says the two have been talking almost non-stop, reports people.com.

“Emilio is very charming, flirty. It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,” the source said, adding: “She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it. He can’t get enough of her attention.”

Advtg.

The two were recently seen kissing here on Sunday. They were first seen together at a dinner early this month.

Another source said the actress is “smitten” with the chef.

Holmes was previously married to actor Tom Cruise and they have a daughter, Suri. The actress was also linked to actor Jamie Foxx for several years before they split in 2019. –IANS/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleWill Kavya take Anupamaa’s place in Vanraj’s life?
Next articleKangana Ranaut: Industry offered 2-minute roles, item numbers after sleeping with hero

Related Articles

News

Katie Holmes spotted kissing

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Katie Holmes was spotted kissing new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo while sitting on his lap in Manhattan on Sunday night. In the Photo...
Read more
News

Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise resumes shooting amid coronavirus pandemic

Omkar Padte - 0
Tom Cruise who has given many remarkable performances in his career, has reportedly begun shooting for the highly-anticipated Mission Impossible 7.
Read more
News

Amazon’s ‘Jack Reacher’ series ropes in Alan Ritchson for lead role

Omkar Padte - 0
Alan Ritchson has been tapped for the title role of Jack Reacher in the upcoming Amazon TV drama series based on the book series.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

Katie Holmes' new beau 'can't get enough' of her 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

Katie Holmes' new beau 'can't get enough' of her 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks