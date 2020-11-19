Advtg.
Hollywood News

Katie Holmes-starrer 'The Secret: Dare To Dream' opens in India on Nov 27

By Glamsham Editorial
Katie Holmes-starrer 'The Secret: Dare To Dream' opens in India on Nov 27 1
Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Katie Holmes-starrer romantic drama, The Secret: Dare To Dream, has been scheduled for an India release on November 27.

The film directed by Hollywood veteran Andy Tennant tells the story of a hardworking young widow (played by Holmes), who is struggling to raise three children on her own, and how her life changes when she meets Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas).

The film is based on Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 global bestselling self-help book. Celia Weston and Jerry O’Connell are also part of the Andy Tennant film, which earlier released internationally on digital platforms.

Advtg.

Before Holmes’ latest film, Indian distributors and exhibitors have released a few other Hollywood films ever since the theatres opened post lockdown. These include the Robert De Niro-starrer, The War With Grandpa, and the Mel Gibson-starrer Force Of Nature.

The only Bollywood film to release post lockdown is Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Overall, the audience has been very cautious about returning to the theatres.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article'13 Reasons Why' web series may not be linked to high US suicide rates
Next articleKapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his ‘Kapil 11’ team

Related Articles

News

Katie Holmes’ new beau ‘can’t get enough’ of her

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Katie Holmes reportedly texts her rumoured boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., all day long and he cannot get enough of her...
Read more
News

Katie Holmes spotted kissing

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Katie Holmes was spotted kissing new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo while sitting on his lap in Manhattan on Sunday night. In the Photo...
Read more
News

What made Katie Holmes freak out?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Katie Holmes, who plays Liza in the horror movie "Brahms: The Boy II", was freaked out by the doll and said working on the film was incredible unnerving.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Katie Holmes-starrer 'The Secret: Dare To Dream' opens in India on Nov 27 2

Rakul Preet Singh in Big B-Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is...
Katie Holmes-starrer 'The Secret: Dare To Dream' opens in India on Nov 27 3

Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

Katie Holmes-starrer 'The Secret: Dare To Dream' opens in India on Nov 27 4

Sikandar Kher says he needs work

Katie Holmes-starrer 'The Secret: Dare To Dream' opens in India on Nov 27 5

AR Rahman's new composition talks of need to conserve water

Katie Holmes-starrer 'The Secret: Dare To Dream' opens in India on Nov 27 6

Raj and DK resolve dispute over 'Stree' with Dinesh Vijan

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his ‘Kapil 11’ team

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks