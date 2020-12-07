Katy Perry gets candid on ‘challenges’ of being a mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry is getting candid about the challenges she’s been facing after giving birth to a baby girl, now three-month-old.

The ‘Firework’ hitmaker, 36, who welcomed her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, 43, opened up on how her life has changed since she became a new mother while

Speaking to Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during a virtual Meditate America event, per Cosmopolitan.

“I’m a new mother. My daughter, she’s such a gift… but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep! No matter how much support you have. But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?” she said.

“And it went, but I know how to get it back.”

The Grammy winner also revealed that she’s been able to make time for herself and get rest despite her busy schedule because of transcendental meditation which she’s been practicing for some time now.

“There’s been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes,” Katy Perry explained.

“Not only do I find the deepest rest that I need, that my body is desperate for, but it feels like I’ve stolen two plus hours, maybe three hours, from the clock.”

Katy Perry reportedly announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy with Orlando in August.

While the couple is yet to share more details about their daughter, Orlando Bloom recently revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on her show that the newborn baby just like her famous mother, Katy Perry.

“It was funny because when she came out, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me’. And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect,” said the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star.

“But then she sort of looks like my mum. So then I got a little confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mum… who’s she gonna look like next?”

Checkout the video below: