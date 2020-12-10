Katy Perry shows off her glamorous look in funny TikTok video

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry just treated fans with a new fun video of herself on TikTok.

The ‘Roar’ hitmaker took to Tiktok and Instagram on Sunday, December 6, where she shared a short video of the cool ensemble she wore for a photoshoot, revealing something highly relatable.

“#whatmakesawoman #foryou,” she captioned the clip, both referring to a song from her latest album ‘Smile.’

ADVERTISEMENT

In the hilarious video, Katy Perry can be seen strutting down the aisle donning a blue latex trench coat and luxurious blond waves. At the end of the clip, she makes a funny face and lifts up her jacket to reveal the Spanx she’s wearing underneath her glamorous ensemble, per GLAMOUR.

Katy Perry, who reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Orlando Bloom in August has been transparent with her fans especially when it comes to celebrating her post-baby body, reports Today.

Back in August, the 36-year-old singer posted a cheeky mirror selfie on her Instagram stories just a week after she welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove. In the snap,

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry rocked a nursing bra and high-waisted gray undergarment showing off her baby bump.

“Hair and makeup by @exhaustion,” she wrote in the caption.

Katy Perry Instagram post

On the work front, Katy Perry will be back for American Idol Season 4, which is set to air in 2021, reports Cinemablend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy-winning musician marked her return to the reality show with a stunning post about a month ago.

“MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it’s udderly… ridiculously MOO-ving already!… Not pictured: my pumping breaks,” she wrote, sharing photos of her cow-print outfit.