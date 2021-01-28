Kay Mcconaughey opens to Drew Barrymore on ‘an honest in-law relationship’

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood actor, businessperson, mom and cultural icon, Drew Barrymore is creating an army of optimism and she’s looking for recruits! You heard it right. This festive season celebrates we-time with your friends and family in an exciting dose of cheer and inspiration from the endearing Charlie’s Angels sensation in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ on Zee Café.

The week’s highlight episode airing Thursday, 28th January, 2021 will be featuring Lifestyle Expert, Model and entrepreneur Camila Alves McConaughey & Kay McConaughey, wife and mother of famed actor, Matthew McConaughey, an Academy Award winner for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, True Detective, Interstellar, The Wolf Of Wall Street among others. Watch as they discuss quarantining as a family and working together on ‘Women of Today’, a platform Camila created for women to empower each other and lots more.

Speaking about her philanthropic efforts towards building a stronger empowering community for women, Camila Alves McConaughey says, “A project that just started as a passion project and the community just grew organically. When people ask me what’s the business plan, I tell them that that we don’t have one. The community is telling us what they want to see, do and learn about. The big difference is that we’re not talking to you but rather with you and we get to learn from each other.”

Keeping herself busy with as a lifestyle coach and doing plenty of stuff with her kids, Drew personally thinks that Camila is a big pioneer with kids, cooking and philanthropy to which Camila replies, “I was doing a business and it was only about serious business and at one point I felt that I just wanted to share what I really loved which is outside of keeping numbers and a lot of this actually started by accident.”

Talking about an in-law relationship and journey that has worked extremely well, Camila & Kay feel that it’s very important to ideally be there for each other. They said:

Drew I love the fact that also you and Kay now are on this journey and we get to go on that journey because let’s face it there are movies made about in-law relationships. Kay Yes, you are absolutely right and some of them are not very, very, very productive but we get along really well together. Camila It took some work. Kay And testing, we were testing each other. Camila Well I’ll say more you were testing me. Kay I was testing her. I mean anybody who was going to hang out with my son I wanted to know a little bit about. Camila So it was a lot of testing at first but you know Drew throughout this time she’s been staying with us, we’ve been keeping everybody safe during this time and I was doing all of this Women of Today stuff and I was like, ‘You know Ma Mac, you’re here, you have so much knowledge, do you want to be part of it?’ And you jumped right in and it’s a way that we get to really connect and have fun together at this time. Drew See I love hearing you say that.

Further speaking about living & working together, appreciating each other differences and eventually making things work, Camila says, “People find our story inspiring just the fact how people like us from two different worlds get along so well. The age gap is big between us and we come from very different backgrounds and yet we still have this very close bond and close relationship and we’re able to add a lot to each other’s lives.” To this Kay replies, “The key is respect. You must have respect. I’m not saying that you should or you could, but you must have respect for each other.”

Tune in to a new episode every day and watch Drew Barrymore be her cheerful best bringing to light the people who have actually made a difference in their life, weeknights on Zee Café