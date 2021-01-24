Hollywood News

Keira Knightley reveals why she will not film any more sex scenes…

Keira Knightley admitted that she now feels uncomfortable exposing her body on a film set

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood actress Keira Knightley says she will not film any more sex scenes with male directors as it makes her very uncomfortable.

In the Chanel Connects podcast, the 35-year-old actress admitted that she feels uncomfortable exposing her body on a film set since giving birth to her two daughters, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“It’s partly vanity (but) partly also it’s the male gaze,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like if I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood, that journey of body (acceptance), I feel like I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker. I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men,” added the actress, who has previously done racy scenes in films such as Atonement, The Aftermath and Colette.

Keira Knightley continues, “I don’t want it to be that kind of, ugh, those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody’s grunting. I’m not interested in doing that.”

The Oscar nominated actress asserted, “I’m too vain, the body has had two children now, and I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress shares two daughters, Edie, five, and Delilah, 16 months, with her musician husband James Righton.  –ians/sug/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCarolina Marin, Viktor Axelson win singles titles at Thailand Open
Next articleVarun Dhawan’s wedding guests to undergo mandatory Covid-19 test
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Keira Knightley: Sexual objectification of women still exists

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Keira Knightley, whose new film Misbehaviour celebrates inclusivity, feminism and beauty of all kinds, said sexual objectification of women still takes place. Misbehaviour tells...
Read more
News

Keira Knightley starrer ‘Misbehaviour’ hits Indian screens on Jan 22

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Keira Knightley-starrer Misbehaviour, which revolves around a beauty pageant, will arrive on Indian screens on January 22. Misbehaviour tells the true story of feminists...
Read more
News

Mark Ruffalo, Keira Knightley starrer BEGIN AGAIN is getting Bollywood adaptation

IANS - 0

Hollywood musical comedy-drama, BEGIN AGAIN, starring Mark Ruffalo, Keira Knightley and Adam Levine, will get a Bollywood adaptation. It will be helmed by VEERE DI WEDDING director Shashanka Ghosh.

Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021