Keira Knightley starrer ‘Misbehaviour’ hits Indian screens on Jan 22

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Keira Knightley-starrer Misbehaviour, which revolves around a beauty pageant, will arrive on Indian screens on January 22.

Misbehaviour tells the true story of feminists who disrupted the broadcast of the 1970 Miss World contest. The film stresses on the importance of gender equality with a blend of humour and drama. It celebrates inclusivity, feminism and beauty of all kinds.

“I think what surprised me was I knew absolutely nothing about this story whatsoever, so I first read the script, and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is so out there’,” Knightley told Digital Spy.

“It’s so interesting that it’s a film that very much deals with the conversation of feminism and the intersection with racism, and I feel that that’s still a conversation that we’re very much grappling with right now. So this is a story set in 1970 and 50 years on, we’re still having the same conversation. It felt very current,” she added.

Misbehaviour helmed by Philippa Lowthorpe, is brought to India by PVR Pictures.  –ians/nn/vnc

