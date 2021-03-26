ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Kelly Clarkson ‘cannot imagine’ getting remarried

American singer Kelly Clarkson says that she has no plans to remarry

By Glamsham Bureau
Kelly Clarkson | news agency pic
Kelly Clarkson
American singer Kelly Clarkson says that she has no plans to remarry. The 38-year-old had actress Gwyneth Paltrow as a guest on her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and asked her about her decision to remarry after her divorce from Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin. Paltrow married TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

“You’ve been married for two years. Coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again. So that’s amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability – that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?” she asked, reports eonline.com.

Paltrow answered, “Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again.”

Clarkson filed for divorce last year from husband Brandon Blackstock, after almost seven years of marriage.

