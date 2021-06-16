Kelly Marie Tran-Awkwafina grateful to Raya and the Last Dragon

Adv.

The epic adventure ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where long ago humans and dragons lived together in harmony. When an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and unite its divided people.

Raya’s quest to find the last dragon, destroy the Druun and save her world is also a journey of self-discovery – a quest filled with danger, adventure, humor and new friendships, yet tinged with regret, loss and anger born of the need to avenge a wrong. What Raya learns, and comes to believe, is bigger than all of us: we can trust, we can work together, we can unite. And, most importantly, we must.

Sharing her excitement, actor Kelly Marie Tran who has lent her voice for the character Raya, said, “It is so exciting to be the first Southeast Asian Disney Princess. It is a big deal. It feels like a really big honour and a big responsibility at the same time and I just want to do it justice. I’m really grateful and even now I am still sort of in a place of disbelief with the whole thing.”

For Awkwafina, the representation was equally as important. Awkwafina said, “There are so many different levels of representation in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon.’ There’s Southeast Asian representation that you don’t really see a lot of, especially in the animated sphere. But then there’s also the idea of three strong female leads. In the way that it’s presented, I have never seen anything like it in this country.”