Kendal Jenner ‘badly’ wants to have babies

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 9: Reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner wants to follow the footsteps of her sisters and become a parent as soon as possible.

The 25-year-old expressed her desire to become a mother in the teaser clip of the final season of the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I want kids badly,” she says in the teaser, as reported by US Weekly, adding, “Soon, too.”

Last week, it was reported that Kendall, who has been dating basketball player Devin Booker since July 2020, is happy with the pace of the relationship and isn’t looking to get engaged to 24-year-old sports star any time soon.

“She likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly. They are not the kind of couple that spends 24/7 together. Kendall likes to have her own personal time and spend time with her family. She also has a lot on her plate when it comes to work and her modeling gigs. She likes staying busy and not feeling like she has to give herself or make herself available to Devin all the time,” an insider told the publication.

