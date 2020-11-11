Advtg.
Hollywood News

Kerry Katona is scared she has arthritis

By Glamsham Editorial
Kerry Katona is scared she has arthritis
London, Nov 11 (IANS) Singer Kerry Katona thinks that she has undiagnosed arthritis. The 40-year-old revealed she has been suffering with terrible pains in her neck.

Given her condition, she is worried owing to the ongoing Covid situation, reports mirror.co.uk.

“I woke up the other day with the worst pain in my neck – it’s something I’ve suffered with for a long time. I feel like I’ve got Arthritis!” she said in a column.

“I haven’t had the chance to see anyone about it and now we are in lockdown it’s gonna make it 10 times more difficult,” she added.

The former Atomic Kitten band member shared that she has been working “so hard, I’ve been living on adrenaline and now it’s all come to a halt, my body’s sort of gone into shutdown mode”.

Katona, who has participated in shows like “Big Brother” and “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”, has just finished filming “Celebs On The Farm”, which she called her “favourite reality TV experience” ever.

–IANS

nn/vnc

