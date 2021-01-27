ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Borderlands: Kevin Hart to play Roland in the upcoming movie adaptation

Kevin Hart is all set to star alongside Oscar winner Cate Blanchett for the film adaptation of the popular video game 'Borderlands'

By Omkar Padte
Borderlands: Kevin Hart to play Roland in the upcoming movie adaptation
Borderlands: Kevin Hart to play Roland in the upcoming movie adaptation (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Kevin Hart has been roped to star in the upcoming ‘Borderlands’ movie.

The 41-year-old actor will be joining Oscar winner Cate Blanchett for the film adaptation of the popular video game series.

According to Variety, the project was confirmed back in February 2020 and has been set up at Lionsgate with ‘Hostel’ famed Eli Roth attached as the director.

The news was confirmed via the best-selling video game’s official Twitter handle.

The ‘Jumanji’ star will be taking on the role of Roland – a skilled ex-soldier turned mercenary, alongside Cate Blanchett, who is on board to play Lilith, per Kotaku.

Speaking about the film, Roth noted: “I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin.”

“Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being written by ‘Chernobyl’ writer Craig Mazin. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the project through their Arad Productions, with Erik Feig also producing via Picturestart, reports Movieweb.

LATEST UPDATES

