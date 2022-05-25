Khloe Kardashian: I've only had one nose job

- Advertisement -

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has admitted to being “offended” by recent rumours about her appearance.

The 37-year-old star has confessed to being “offended” by recent rumours that she’s undergone 12 face transplants, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Khloe explained: “It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.'”

The ‘Kardashians’ star has been baffled by the recent rumours, and insisted she’s only gone under the knife one time.

Khloe, who has True, four, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, told the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast: “It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know … I don’t care to lie about it. But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why.”

Khloe subsequently joked about going under the knife later in life.

She quipped: “That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”

Meanwhile, Khloe previously opened up about her dramatic weight loss.

The reality star recalled being “chubby” during her younger years, and explained how her split from Lamar Odom inspired her to get into shape.

Khloe shared: “Growing up, I was always chubby, I used to just accept the way people defined me. When people called me the fat sister, I’d say, ‘Yeah I’m big-boned.’ Whatever we do to laugh at things instead of letting them hurt you. And then, I slowly but surely took something really bad in my life or a stressful time, which was my divorce, and I turned it into a positive.”