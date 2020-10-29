Advtg.
Hollywood News

Khloe Kardashian tests Covid-19 positive

By Glamsham Editorial
Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has come out and spoken about testing positive for Covid-19. She confirmed being infected by the coronavirus in a recorded clip from isolation.

“Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days,” she said in the video.

The news of Khloe testing positive is confirmed on an upcoming episode of the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, reports mirror.co.uk.

Reality TV star and Khole’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, shared that the entire family was waiting to know if she had contracted the virus after she showed symptoms.

Khloe was vomiting, shaking and having hot and cold flashes.She also shared that she had a burning cough and was having difficulty in speaking.

Kim had said: “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. That really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Their mother Kris Jenner then talked about how Khloe had called every doctor in town to get a test.

Khloe’s news comes  after Kim’s husband, rapper Kanye West, shared that he had the virus earlier this year.  –ians/dc/vnc

