ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in all-black ensemble

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts a tiny waist in an all black ensemble

By Glamsham Editorial
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts a tiny waist in an all black ensemble on social media. 

Kim posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting black lycra  pants paired with a black bralette. She completed her look with make-up, stilettos and chose to leave her long tresses open. She shared a string of videos on her Instagram Stories featuring her son Saint. 

As caption, she wrote: “My baby speaks Japanese.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim has lately been in the news for reports of an impending divorce with rapper Kanye West. Although the two have had a joint counselling session, the divorce seems very much on, according to sources.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleUP to get its first sports university in Meerut
Next articleis Harry Potter series heading to the streaming realm?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kim Kardashian: I miss dressing up

Glamsham Editorial - 0
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian strikes a stylish pose in a new snapshot she has posted on social media
Read more
News

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West stop seeking marriage counselling

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 19 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West and socialite wife Kim Kardashian have reportedly stopped going for marriage counselling. Kanye might talk to a...
Read more
News

Kardashians thank crew of their show with 30 Rolex watches

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Kardashian family, who featured in the popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, decided to thank the crew of the show upon...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Chris Hemsworth shoots 'Thor: Love And Thunder' in home turf Australia

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sydney, Jan 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has started shooting for the superhero adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder in his home turf Australia,...

Dakota Johnson: I'll probably be in therapy for the rest of...

Jared Leto shares rock climbing pics, fans are loving it

Salma Hayek joins the ‘Bernie Sanders’ viral meme bandwagon

Elizabeth Hurley in two-piece pictures

Elizabeth Hurley’s unique two piece in the snow… racy pics

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato bags ‘Hungry’, a comedy series

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021