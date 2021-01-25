Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian: I miss dressing up

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian strikes a stylish pose in a new snapshot she has posted on social media

By Glamsham Editorial
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian strikes a stylish pose in a new snapshot she has posted on social media, though she says she misses dressing up.

In the picture she posted in the early hours of Monday, according to India time, Kim is seen stepping out of her car. Colour-coordinated with the all-black power wheels, Kim is dressed in all-black, too. She wears a front-open black leather jacket that falls way below her knees, with a black leather off-shoulder short dress that has a cross embroidered on the torso.

The 40-year-old celebrity adds to her minimalistic no-makup look with the caption she writes on the picture: “I miss dressing up”.

Kim has lately been in the limelight with reports in the media of her impending divorce with estranged husband Kanye West. According to recent media reports, the divorce is very much on, with Kim and Kanye hardly communicating.  –ians/vnc/vnc

