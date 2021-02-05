ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian slays it in ripped blouse, bikini bottom

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves; poses with her sister Kylie Jenners best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a new social media post she shared on Friday. In the Instagram image, Kim poses with her sister Kylie Jenners best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Kim sports a pastel green ripped blouse paired with a bikini bottom, as Anastasia completes the frame.

“The new Kylie and Stass! #SisterSwap,” Kim wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie’s daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWhy is Pulkit Samrat in a ‘Duh’ state of mind?
Next article‘The White Tiger’ on BAFTA longlist in 7 categories
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have stopped all communication

Glamsham Editorial - 0
As divorce between socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West draws closer, reports suggest that the estranged couple has cut off all communication
Read more
Fashion & Lifestyle

Checkout Kim Kardashian flaunt tiny waist in tie-up bikini

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts her tiny waist in a tie-up bikini photo she has shared
Read more
News

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott still in love?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kylie Jenner & ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly still crazy about each other; they went their separate ways two years ago.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021