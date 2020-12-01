Hollywood News

Kim Kardashians picture of chaos to define 2020

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Dec 1 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has poked fun at the year 2020 and reflected her journey in the past 11 months in a family photograph.

Making fun at the current situations that she and many have been dealing with, Kim posted a never-seen-before picture where she is seen with her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick.

In the monochrome picture, Kim and her family appeared to be taking a photograph in what seems like a garden, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the image, Kim holds her niece Penelope as the children seem to be playing around. Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, seems a bit annoyed and has her hand on North’s face. North seems upset, too, and Kim looked stressed. Kourtney is also captured in the frame.

The reality TV star used the chaos factor about the picture to sum up the year, saying: “2020 as a photo.”

One follower wrote in the comment section: “Yep, this completely sums it up.”

A second user said: “Hahahaha accurate lol!”

“ICONIC,” a fan tagged the picture.

One simply said: “I love this.”

–IANS

dc/vnc/pgh

