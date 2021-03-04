ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian to keep California house post divorce with Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be keeping her house in Hidden Hills, California, post her divorce with musician Kanye West

By Glamsham Bureau
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 4: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be keeping her house in Hidden Hills, California, post her divorce with musician Kanye West.

“She has made her life there and it’s her kids’ main home,” an insider was quoted told US weekly.

“There was never a question – Kim was going to keep the home,” the insider added. The house is close to where the rest of her family lives in Calabasas, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kardashian filed for divorce with West after seven years of marriage, and together the couple has four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and the 21-year-old Psalm.

According to the report, although Kanye designed the home, he stayed in Wyoming for the majority of 2020 due to their marital problems.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOPPO all set to launch new fitness band on March 9
Next articleEvelyn Sharma's 'X Ray' image in radiant red
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s divorce papers reveal details

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are going through a divorce and their papers have reportedly revealed why the two have ended their marriage
Read more
News

Rough patch hit Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s marriage 2 years back

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Trouble in paradise started as back as 2018 when Kanye West made the controversial statement that slavery was a choice - sources
Read more
News

Kim Kardashian ‘files to divorce’ Kanye West

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from her rapper-husband Kanye West, according to reports. The couple have been married for about seven years
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021