Kit Harington is ‘happy, content, sober man’

Actor Kit Harington, who spent time in rehab after the popular fantasy show ‘Game of Thrones’ concluded, welcomed a son with wife Rose Leslie in February and he says he has never been happier.

“I have a child and my relationship is brilliant… I’m a very, very happy, content, sober man,” Kit, who plays John Snow in ‘Game Of Thrones’, told The Weekend Australian.

However, the 34-year-old actor shared he is exhausted as he has taken over parenting responsibilities while Leslie is filming a new project in New York, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “Like, honestly, my back is wrecked. I go to the gym quite a bit, but there’s something about having a child that is the most physically draining thing. I don’t know how (single parents) do it.”

“Because it’s more exhausting than everything I did on ‘Game of Thrones’.”

He had previously joked Leslie got pregnant after they got “apocalyptic and romantic” during lockdown.

He said: “He’s lovely, he’s in that gorgeous little stage. We went into the pandemic not knowing how it was going to last but getting all apocalyptic and romantic and now we’ve got a baby.”