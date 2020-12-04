Hollywood News

A unique birthday gift for K-Pop star BTS’ Jin

By Glamsham Editorial
Korean K-Pop Stars BTS Jin RM Suga Jimin V J-Hope Jungkook
Korean K-Pop Stars BTS Jin RM Suga Jimin V J-Hope Jungkook (pic courtesy: twitter)
South Korea’s parliament has reportedly passed a bill allowing chart-topping and Grammy-nominated K-pop artistes such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service until the age of 30. The amendment was designed to provide exceptions for K-pop megastars that improve the country’s cultural status and boost the economy.

All able-bodied South Korean men, aged between 18 and 28, are required to serve in the military for about two years. On Tuesday the National Assembly’s plenary session passed the bill which revises the Military Service Act providing the exception for K-pop superstars and now they shall be allowed to defer military services to age 30 thereby granting an extension by 2 years.

As reported the revised Military Service Act, “a pop culture artist who was recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to have greatly enhanced the image of Korea both within the Nation and throughout the World” would be allowed to postpone their military service until age of 30 if they do not have an extraordinary reason.

South Korea allows eligible students to defer enlistment up to age 28 and has granted exemptions for high-profile classical musicians as well as sportsmen and athletes who have won medals at the Olympics or other significant games.

All seven members of BTS — the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene as their English branding. The members are Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Jungkook, amongst them the oldest member is Jin 27. Also it turns out to be Jin’s birthday gift as he celebrates his birthday on 4th December 2020.

Previous articleFIH allocates quotas for 2022 and 2023 World Cups

